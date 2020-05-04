Chicago original cooks up a 2020 anthem with "Viral Moment"

Lil Durk just announced the May 8th release date for his upcoming mixtape, Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 with a new track and video, "Viral Moment" as well as a new Merch Drop including face masks, hoodies, t-shirts, posters, socks, and other items.

Digging deep into his past, Lil Durk illustrates how he's remained true to the streets even as his star rose, while others may have let it all go for a "viral moment."

The standout street ballad was produced by TouchOfTrent who layers dramatic piano with wailing saxophone and knocking 808s.

The video was directed by Jerry Production and is packed with camoes including from Lil Baby and Only The Family signees like Booka600, Memo600, and Doodie Lo. "Viral Moment" is Durk's third hard-hitting single in the past few weeks, following "All Love," which earned over 6 million streams in less than one month.