Lil Keed Preps 'Trapped On Cleveland 3' With New Single "She Know" Ft. Lil Baby
OnlineCrates
If you aren't hip to Lil Keed yet, run it back to his project Long Live Mexico. Now combine a clean verse from Lil Baby for the ladies with some new ish and you might very well have a hit on your hands - so says the label. Previously we got two Gunna featuers tracks from Lil Keed “Wavy” “Fox 5,” so Lil Keed's upcoming project Trapped On Cleveland 3 is really shaping up to be a quality project. Tune in the the single for, "She Know" above: