Lil Mosey - "Blueberry Faygo" (Dir. by @_ColeBennett_)

OnlineCrates

Lil Mosey has another hit on his hands with "Blueberry Faygo"

With one of the smoothest hooks of 2020 Seattle rapper Lil Mosey returns with the Lyrical Lemonade visual for his track "Blueberry Faygo." They def weren't practicing social distancing for his video but at the end of the day maybe they shot this video a long time ago. With synchronized swimmers and host of baddies Mosey hosts a pool party at a mansion in LA and it looks poppin. If there's one thing that's for sure, everyone can't wait for these days to come back!

Ace Hood Returns with New Single "Big Fish"

Get Ready for Ace Hood's Upcoming Project "Mr. Hood"

OnlineCrates

by

tom boi

D.Cross x Dave East - "Never Cried"

Dave East Connects with Las Vegas Rapper D.Cross for "Never Cried"

OnlineCrates

Rucci - "Me N My Drugz"

Inglewood's Rucci returns with another laced track

OnlineCrates

by

Noname

Wiz Khalifa ft. Tyga - "Contact"

Wiz and Tyga drops a new visual from HIGH up!

OnlineCrates

Florida's Gerb the Point Guard Fights Murder Charge; Drops Video For "New To Me"

Rapper Gerb the Point Guard preps his 'Out on Bond' album while fighting a murder case in Florida

OnlineCrates

Detroit Legend Marv Won Tells The Story Of Hooper "Lenny Cooke"

Lenny Cooke was ranked higher than LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony and now Marv Won tells his story.

AllHipHop Staff

Indika Sam Drops “What Love Is” Visual

Rapper Indika Sam questions the meaning of love on her new single "What Love Is."

Shirley Ju

Lecrae Releases New Single And Video For "Set Me Free" Featuring YK Osiris

Lecrae just dropped a new single and video for his banger "Set Me Free' featuring YK Osiris.

AllHipHop Staff

Future, Vain and St Laz (Dripboyz) - Bye Ho

Dancers from around the World are Challenging one another on Social Media to a #ByeHoChallenge Dance Competition!!

AllHipHop Staff

by

NoxBond

Ali Takes His DJ Akademiks Co-Sign To Drop "Presidential"

Ali is takes his brand of R&B, Pop and Rap to the whole world.

AllHipHop Staff