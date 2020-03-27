Lil Mosey - "Blueberry Faygo" (Dir. by @_ColeBennett_)

Lil Mosey has another hit on his hands with "Blueberry Faygo"

With one of the smoothest hooks of 2020 Seattle rapper Lil Mosey returns with the Lyrical Lemonade visual for his track "Blueberry Faygo." They def weren't practicing social distancing for his video but at the end of the day maybe they shot this video a long time ago. With synchronized swimmers and host of baddies Mosey hosts a pool party at a mansion in LA and it looks poppin. If there's one thing that's for sure, everyone can't wait for these days to come back!