AllHipHop
Login

Lil Nas X ft. Nas - "Rodeo"

OnlineCrates
by

Lil Nas X get the OG from NYC Nas for his latest visual

You could legitimateliy ask the question of who had the best year in 2019 and come away with a host of responses that include the come up of the young cowboy named LIl Nas X. From the Country Music awards to the Grammy' and back again this Country / Rap upstart has seemingly done it all in a short period of time. Now he add a collaboration with the legendary Nas who likely gave Lil Nas X his name. Ok hip-hop heads, what are our thoughts on this Nas and Lil Nas X collab?! Sound off below!

Comments
Bun B - "In My Trunk" ft. Young Dolph, Maxo Kream
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
Lil Baby - "Catch The Sun"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
Quentin Miller Joins Saud and Pre Kai Ro
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
Jae Mansa - "To The Bank"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
Brithaney Renaee Ft. Hot Boy Turk, Swaggjazz, and Breadwinner Kane - "Hot Girl"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
IDK - "Lilly"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
Jesse Gray - "Catch Me If You Can"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
Dababy - "Shut Up"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
Jux Bravo Ft. LilPopOut
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
DANVHEFNER – Topanga [Prod. by Sparkheem]
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment