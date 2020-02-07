Lil Nas X ft. Nas - "Rodeo"

You could legitimateliy ask the question of who had the best year in 2019 and come away with a host of responses that include the come up of the young cowboy named LIl Nas X. From the Country Music awards to the Grammy' and back again this Country / Rap upstart has seemingly done it all in a short period of time. Now he add a collaboration with the legendary Nas who likely gave Lil Nas X his name. Ok hip-hop heads, what are our thoughts on this Nas and Lil Nas X collab?! Sound off below!