Lil Sporty D - "Certified"

Lil Sporty D shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

(AllHipHop Music) New Orleans rapper Lil Sporty D’s "Certified" is a gritty trap-influenced banger littered with pounding kick drums, erratic snares and mesmerizing bells. 

Featuring Magnolia Chop and Jay Jones, the track is anchored by an infectiously melodic chorus that brims with confidence and swagger.


"Certified" is a story of redemption, and tells of Lil Sporty D’s rise from poverty as he strives to create a better life for himself. Having recently started his own label – Mentality Music Entertainment – the rapper is determined to disprove his doubters and perfect his craft. Five years deep into the game, and Lil Sporty D is showing no signs of letting up.

Check out "Certified" below.

