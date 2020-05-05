AllHipHop
Lil Tjay Takes A Break From Beefing To Drop Visuals For "Ice Cold"

MC

Lil Tjay releases new song & video for “Ice Cold”

After celebrating his 19 birthday yesterday, breakout NY rapper Lil Tjay shares his emotional new song “Ice Cold” via Columbia Records, a personal reflection on the current state of the world, especially in New York City. 

The accompanying visual shows Tjay reflecting as he drives through the desolate streets of New York City during the pandemic. 

Watch the David Wept directed video HERE. 

“Ice Cold” will appear on Lil Tjay’s upcoming mixtape State of Emergency, which he teases in the video. Of Emergency mixtape follows the release of Lil Tjay’s gold certified debut album True 2 Myself, released last year

