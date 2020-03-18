Lil Uzi Vert - "Bean (Kobe)" feat. Chief Keef

Uzi and Chief Keef put one down for KOBE!

The Mamba mentality will never be forgotten and as such, Uzi and Chief Keef keep the memories of Kobe (Bean) Bryant in our minds with this new track that is on Uzi's chart topping #EternalAtakeDeluxe. Two project in as many weeks and it seems like Uzi is doing everything he can to hold us down with we brace for the worst with this Covid-19 crisis. Thus far the fans are showing that love back helping his track from The Eternal Atake project, “Baby Pluto” (#6), “Lo Mein” (#8), and “Silly Watch” (#9) each open in the Top 10 of the Hot 100 chart.