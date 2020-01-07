Lil Uzi Vert - "Futsal Shuffle"

2.6 million views in less than 24 hours. Yup that's the new Lil Uzi Vert and he's putting Chris Brown and every other rapping, singing and dancing artist on alert with his dance moves in this visual. There's a whole dance routine that goes with this song, so get your mirror, put on that video and practice the dance moves because you know Uzi is going to have the whole crowd doing the "Futsal Shuffle" at shows.