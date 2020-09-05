Lil Wayne Directs His Own Music Video For "Big Worm"

We've seen several different versions of Wayne, which one is your favorite?

When you grow up in the public spotlight like Lil Wayne, there's no question that people are going to remember you for your best and your worst. They take notes on your highs and your lows, the good, the bad and the ugly. But if you are real fan of Wayne like us, you've rolled with him through the ups and the downs - and depending on who you ask there's been some lows and some SUPER highs. Mostly highs though as Lil Wayne is a rapper many would put in their top 10. For this visual for "Big Worm" we get a Ray Kay and Lil Wayne directed visual that shows Wayne from the beginning until now and there's not question that the homie has changed up his looks over the years to fit with the times and his own style changes. Check it out above and enjoy a look back at one of the greatest!