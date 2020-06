Wayne drops a new animated visual for this track "I Don't Sleep"

Wayne's Funeral album recently dropped again as a deluxe version and now the homie is dropping a new animated visual to go along with the project. In addition to making headlines for his Young Money Radio interviews, Tunechi has gotten some flack from the Hip-Hop community for his stance on the police after he's openly talked about how a officer saved him when he was a kid from a self inflicted gunshot.