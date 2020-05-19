AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Lil Wayne Interviews Nav for Young Money Radio

OnlineCrates

Lil Wayne Sits Down with XO artist Nav for Young Money Radio

Legendary rapper Lil Wayne has used the quarantine to establish a presence in the market for his radio show, Young Money Radio. Kicking open the door with interviews and all types of dope content, Wayne takes time during Episode 3 to diss the people who hate on his skating. Then he interviews Nav, where they talk about how Nav linked with XO and how he got into music at an early age listening to other genres of music. The great part about this interview is how Wayne and Nav are just having a conversation and its super relaxed - Wayne isn't digging for shady story lines or paparazzi-like headlines, this is just two artists getting to know each other.

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saint Cassius Pays Homage To NBA Great Robert Horry!

From Bruno Mars to J. Cole To "Drumline", Saint Cassius is one talent to be looking fore - even in a pandemic!

AllHipHop Staff

Cameron Airborne - "No Cuffing " ft Jackboy (Prod by K.E. on the Track)

Cameron Airborne links up with rising talent Jackboy

OnlineCrates

Migos - "Taco Tuesday"

Get a "Taco Tuesday" cooking lesson from the Migos

OnlineCrates

Future - "Hard To Choose One"

Future's 'High Off Life' album is now available on all digital platforms - check the newest visual here!

OnlineCrates

Polo G - "33 "

Polo G is finding himself in his new music - check his new video for "33"

OnlineCrates

SpaceGvng Saturn - "Deep In My Thoughts"

Rising St. Louis Artist, SpaceGvng Saturn, Drops New Music Video "Deep In My Thoughts"

OnlineCrates

by

Tiffany7

Booties Shake, And Gwalla Boi Slim Wants Them To "Drop It Low"

Gwalla Boi Slim flips Amerie's classic summer jam into a big booty shaking good time!

AllHipHop Staff

Mardy Price "Where My Check" Ft. Boosie BadAzz

The duo released something that fans can relate to and something comical to cut tension and lighten the atmosphere across the nation.

AllHipHop Staff

Ty Bri - "Gimme Sum Money"

Ty Bri follows up her Cardi B co-sign with a sexy new visual

OnlineCrates

Natasha Elise Taps PnB Rock For “Ride Wit Me”

Natasha Elise links with Philly rapper for a new song called "Ride Wit Me."

Shirley Ju