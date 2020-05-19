Lil Wayne Interviews Nav for Young Money Radio

Lil Wayne Sits Down with XO artist Nav for Young Money Radio

Legendary rapper Lil Wayne has used the quarantine to establish a presence in the market for his radio show, Young Money Radio. Kicking open the door with interviews and all types of dope content, Wayne takes time during Episode 3 to diss the people who hate on his skating. Then he interviews Nav, where they talk about how Nav linked with XO and how he got into music at an early age listening to other genres of music. The great part about this interview is how Wayne and Nav are just having a conversation and its super relaxed - Wayne isn't digging for shady story lines or paparazzi-like headlines, this is just two artists getting to know each other.