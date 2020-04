Lil Wayne has an Emergency COVID-19 Broadcast for everyone! Tune In!

The GOAT Lil Wayne returns with a few new visuals all wrapped up in one. From punchlines to entredres and similes Lil Wayne uses every tool in his lyrical toolbox for this visual that shows us who and what Lil Wayne is all about. Skating, smokin out, pourin up and of course the clothes, jewelry and kicks. Press play above!