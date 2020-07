Lil Wayne has bars that are on another level with his "Glory" single

Some would say that we as a culture are in a return to our roots. Well, Lil Wayne takes that to all new heights with a truly artistic and nature inspired visual where he absolutely devours the beat like he always does. Mind blown and outta there Wayne enters the Matrix towards the end of this track truly delivering bar after bar after bar. "I Got Em," Wayne says... Yup Wayne got 'em with this one.