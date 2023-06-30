Lil Xan’s Powerful Message in ‘NODA’: Rejecting Drugs, Guns, and Negativity

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Xan is back with a no-drug message! He’s got a new story to tell and visuals to match that message.

Lil Xan is making a comeback and reintroducing himself to his fans with the release of his latest single called “NODA” (Not On Drugs Anymore). This song represents a significant shift in his music style and personal life since his break from the spotlight. Through “NODA,” Lil Xan announces his newfound sobriety and showcases how his emo and mournful sound has evolved during his hiatus.

The rapper has recently signed with CAA and is eager to establish a fresh connection with his fans. According to Xan, “NODA” carries a broad message about personal improvement and growth by rejecting drugs, guns, and anything that brings negativity. He now encourages his fans to work towards a better society, which is a departure from his previous glorification of the “fast life.”

During his self-imposed musical break, Lil Xan embarked on a healing journey, experiencing personal growth and maturity. He hopes that by sharing his own journey, he can inspire and assist others in their own paths. In his own words, he expresses, “Every Darkness has its own bright. I’ve been someone who has been in dark places, I thought there was no possible way out of it. That it can only get worse but even if it does seem like it is getting worse time heals all wounds it sounds crazy but you just might have to endure for a little bit, but just know things get better.”

“NODA” is produced by Kinfolk Jon X Purps and will be released under Xanarchy Militia Music, a newly formed joint venture label with Sony Music’s The Orchard. The single will officially be available on June 30th and will be promoted on various pop, rhythmic, and urban radio stations. Fans can also look forward to seeing Lil Xan perform “NODA” live on July 9th at 1720 in Los Angeles, California.

To listen to “NODA,” fans can check it out on their preferred music streaming platforms.