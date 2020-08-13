AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Lil Yachty Delivers "Pardon Me" ft. Future, Mike WiLL Made-It

OnlineCrates

Lil Yachty get a Mike WiLL Made-It beat and connect with Future for "Pardon Me"

The music videos for Lil Yachty keep getting better and better as this young Atlanta upstart turned massive star returns again with another creative visual. While some rap fans haven't always embraced Yachty's flow, this song may turn them in his favor as the sans red-haired, gold grilled and charismatic talent connects with Mike-WiLL Made-It for an entertaining visual. Were it not for this Coronavirus, who knows where this song could end up. Yachty is trending on Youtube with this one and there's no question that Future's whistling onthis verse is going to become a thing. If only the clubs were open and we could hear this on some big speakers and see the fans reaction. This song is on Lil Yachty's Lil Boat 3.

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Juice Crew Hip-Hop Legend Craig G Returns With New Single, "Limelight"

Craig G returns with the lead single, “Limelight,” from his new album, 'The Fragile Ego'

OnlineCrates

Pop Smoke - "For The Night" ft. Lil Baby, DaBaby

RIP Pop Smoke! Check out his new music video for "For The Night" with Lil Baby and DaBaby!

OnlineCrates

by

Fernande1z

Animated Juice WRLD Returns For "Smile" Visual With The Weeknd

Juice WRLD is gone but his music lives on!

OnlineCrates

Vic Mensa Emerges from a Self-Imposed Exile With "No More Teardrops"

Vic Mensa was replenishing his soul and now he's back with a new song, "No More Teardrops"

OnlineCrates

Benny The Butcher & DJ Drama Drop“Ricky & Fonz" Video Featuring Rick Hyde

Benny The Butcher & DJ Drama have a new Gangsta Grillz X Black Soprano Family project available NOW!!!

OnlineCrates

by

falox

GASHI Gets Sting and Pink Sweat$ Features For His Throwback "1984" Album

Gashi is donating the net proceeds of his livestream to Global Citizen

OnlineCrates

Compton Rapper YS Delivers Energetic New Single "Oh Man"

Watch out! Compton, California native YS is spitting pure venom in his raps!

OnlineCrates

Hoggy D Entertains and Educates On New Project "Money Machine Fiend" Vol. 1

Hoggy has shared the studio and or stage with Nipsey, Dolph, Zaytoven, Kevin Gates, Berner, Payroll Giovanni and more!

OnlineCrates

Rassy Bugatti Recorded New Project 'Million Dollar Fugitive' From Jail Phone

Stinc Team member Rassy Bugatti is locked up at the Central Jail in LA fighting a case along with Drakeo The Ruler

OnlineCrates

Megan thee Stallion and Cardi B Splash Our Speakers with "WAP"

Megan thee Stallion and Cardi B combine forces for a MASSIVE new song, "WAP"!!!!

OnlineCrates

by

NFL Hunccho