Lil Yachty Delivers "Pardon Me" ft. Future, Mike WiLL Made-It

Lil Yachty get a Mike WiLL Made-It beat and connect with Future for "Pardon Me"

The music videos for Lil Yachty keep getting better and better as this young Atlanta upstart turned massive star returns again with another creative visual. While some rap fans haven't always embraced Yachty's flow, this song may turn them in his favor as the sans red-haired, gold grilled and charismatic talent connects with Mike-WiLL Made-It for an entertaining visual. Were it not for this Coronavirus, who knows where this song could end up. Yachty is trending on Youtube with this one and there's no question that Future's whistling onthis verse is going to become a thing. If only the clubs were open and we could hear this on some big speakers and see the fans reaction. This song is on Lil Yachty's Lil Boat 3.