Lil Yachty is Boprah For His "Oprah's Bank Account" Video with Drake & DaBaby

Lil Yachty gets Drake and DaBaby for a hilarious new video

Today Lil Yachty shared his new song and video for his Drake and DaBaby collab titled, "Oprah's Bank Account." Set to be featured on his upcoming album, Lil Boat 3, due this Spring, Yachty penned this song that was produced by EarlOnTheBeat. Directed by Director X and filmed in Toronto and Atlanta, the video concept originated from Lil Yachty, who also orchestrated the skits.

Showcasing his acting bits once again, Drake humorously discusses his LSC (light-skinned capability) with Boprah and embracesthe new generation of rappers, stating he "loves all the little ditties, all the little jingles that the kids are doing."

Make sure to stay tuned for the DaBaby appearance with Boprah as he says "make every damn song like an ongoing song - you never have to make another song again."

This video is pure comedy, tune in above!