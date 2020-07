Lil Yachty drops a wild visual for his new track, "Wock In Stock"

After going platinum several times over and after penning tracks for the likes of the City Girls among others, Lil Yachty returns with a new track where he just talk his ish! Platinum teeth, platinum chain, icy boat life is what you get in this visual that bring you closer into the world of Yachty and all that he's been dealing with lately.