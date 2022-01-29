Listen To Neelesh Alwani’s New Track “Unknown World”

With the publication of “Unknown World,” Neelesh Alwani’s career took off like a rocket. He moved from being a local celebrity to a global superstar in the blink of an eye. House music enthusiasts are becoming more aware of this as-yet undiscovered talent. “Unknown World” has received praise from both fans and reviewers. And everyone agrees that it was a resounding success.

Neelesh, a native of Los Angeles, understands house music on a deeper level. He has been following the evolution of musical styles since the beginning. His music is described as a mash-up of several genres. He enjoys blending sounds from many sources to create music that is nice to listen to regardless of who is listening.

Neelesh was able to explain to listeners what his music sounds like with the help of Rumor Records. Rumor Records came in handy here, as the combination of faultless production quality and superb musical composition resulted in a classic like “Unknown World.”

