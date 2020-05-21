Lit Yoshi Feat. Fredo Bang - "Again"

Lit Yoshi and Fredo Bang got a banger on their hands with "Again"

Straight from the gutter, Lit Yoshi and Fredo Bang drop the visual for their track "Again." With some dope visual effects and multiple scenes in the crib, it's clear that Lit Yoshi and Fredo Bang made the most out of their situation during this quarantine and deliver a visual to keep fans entertained. Lit Yoshi is rumored to have beef with NBA Youngboy after a Miami shootout led some Hip-Hop fans to believe he was involved although nobody has been able to confirm. Stay safe out there kids and check out this visual that's trending on YouTube today with over 300k views in less than 24 hours.