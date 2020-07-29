AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Logic Says He is Happier When He's Off The Internet

OnlineCrates

Logic has said this is his last album, what do you think!?

From selling millions and sold out tours to not wanting to go on the internet anymore, what happened to Logic? We have been posting the homie for quite some time now as Logic was a Breeding Ground act, but no doubt this is a change of pace for the DMV rapper who has gone through the ups and downs of the industry over the years. Nevertheless, Logic is an incredible emcee and we are all here for the astronaut suits. Watch this one to the end, he snaps with the bars about the internet.

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pop Smoke - "For The Night" ft. Lil Baby, DaBaby

RIP Pop Smoke! Check out his new music video for "For The Night" with Lil Baby and DaBaby!

OnlineCrates

by

Fernande1z

Jackboy Takes You On His Private Jet For "Lost Ties" Visual

Take a ride on a private jet with Pompano, Florida rapper Jackboy

OnlineCrates

KAYWHIT- "Don't Worry"

KAYWHIT has delivered a fun upbeat song fit for the Summer.

AllHipHop Staff

Porcelan- "Grimey"

Porcelan's latest ballad will get you through heartbreak and relationship woes.

AllHipHop Staff

GABE-"True" Video

GABE's recent bodies of work have given a

AllHipHop Staff

Phil Lea- "Black People"

Lea steps away from his sexy sounds to speak on some timely issues.

AllHipHop Staff

BSF (Benny The Butcher, Rick Hyde & Heem) Drop New Video & Single “It’s Over”

Benny The Butcher & DJ Drama Presents: Gangsta Grillz X BSF Da Respected Sopranos

OnlineCrates

by

falox

J. Cole Unleashes "The King Climb Back" and "Lion King On Ice" Tracks

J. Cole returns with a few new singles as part of his 'Lewis Street' release via Dreamville / Roc Nation

OnlineCrates

JC And Calboy Are "Skyscrapin" On New Single

Calboy joins rapper JC on his smooth new motivational track "Skyscrapin"

OnlineCrates

by

vibe2hiphop

Headru$h - "Wake Up"

Headru$h carves out his own lane.

AllHipHop Staff