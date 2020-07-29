Logic Says He is Happier When He's Off The Internet

Logic has said this is his last album, what do you think!?

From selling millions and sold out tours to not wanting to go on the internet anymore, what happened to Logic? We have been posting the homie for quite some time now as Logic was a Breeding Ground act, but no doubt this is a change of pace for the DMV rapper who has gone through the ups and downs of the industry over the years. Nevertheless, Logic is an incredible emcee and we are all here for the astronaut suits. Watch this one to the end, he snaps with the bars about the internet.