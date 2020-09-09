AllHipHop
Lord Ft. Boosie Badazz - "Know About" Video

AllHipHop Staff

Lord gets an assist from Boosie Badazz on "Know About" single.

(AllHipHop Music) The story of the self-made entrepreneur who takes his region by storm is a staple in Hip Hop. 

Some of rap’s biggest mogul’s are business owners who began by selling their music wholesale out of the trunk. With the advent of new media and a shift in the culture, these self-made success stories are few and far between. However, newcomer Lord has been able to mix the old school work ethic with new digital mediums. 

Hailing from Newport News, VA by way of Long Island, NY, Lord has made his name in the production world, working as the CEO/Owner of his in-house production company Splash Brothers Entertainment, LLC. Now, he has shifted gears working on his own music but maintained his entrepreneurial spirit by launching his own imprint FastLane Recordz.

In his short time as an artist, Lord has amassed a full catalog of music that is set to be released. Thus far, he has released his debut EP 'Fastlane' in the spring of 2018, and it was very well received namely behind the success of his single “Angel.” 

Currently, he is putting the finishing touches on his next EP titled 'From Nothing To Something.' 

The project is produced entirely by Lord and features contributions from Boosie Badazz, Uncle Murda, Don Q, and Boogz Boogetz (YRS Boogz). 

With that said, Lord serves up the visual for his new single “Know About” featuring Boosie Badazz. Watch the video and be on the lookout for his project slated for release soon.

