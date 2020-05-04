Lua Proc -The Definition of Determination

Lua Proc’s style is reminiscent to Pimp Cs own with boldness, honesty, and grand announcement reaching his peers

In a forever growing economy of musicians emerges a definition of the one you need to know, known as Lua Proc.

A developed hitmaker out of Pittsburgh’s west side neighborhood of Broadhead.

Lua Proc’s style is reminiscent to Pimp C's own with boldness, honesty, and grand announcement reaching his peers and fans alike upon the music scene.

Each song delivered polished and relatable to his struggles and strides, narrating you alongside his journey in songs such as “Work” ft Kevin Gates and tracks off his current ep PlayBoi P, “Bout Some Money”, “Go Get A Bag “ and smash single “Personal Freak” ft Twista & Mychole Starr.

With rave reviews and hype around PlayboiP album with distribution through Equity Distribution, he has risen to a higher playing field with new music from B.W.As OG Boobie Black, Maino, and more.

Stay tuned and glued to Lua Proc your fully in for a treat indeed.

IG: @lua_proc

Facebook: @luaproc412