AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Lua Proc -The Definition of Determination

AllHipHop Staff

Lua Proc’s style is reminiscent to Pimp Cs own with boldness, honesty, and grand announcement reaching his peers

In a forever growing economy of musicians emerges a definition of the one you need to know, known as Lua Proc.

A developed hitmaker out of Pittsburgh’s west side neighborhood of Broadhead.

Lua Proc’s style is reminiscent to Pimp C's own with boldness, honesty, and grand announcement reaching his peers and fans alike upon the music scene.

Each song delivered polished and relatable to his struggles and strides, narrating you alongside his journey in songs such as “Work” ft Kevin Gates and tracks off his current ep PlayBoi P, “Bout Some Money”, “Go Get A Bag “ and smash single “Personal Freak” ft Twista & Mychole Starr.

With rave reviews and hype around PlayboiP album with distribution through Equity Distribution, he has risen to a higher playing field with new music from B.W.As OG Boobie Black, Maino, and more.

Stay tuned and glued to Lua Proc your fully in for a treat indeed.

IG: @lua_proc

Facebook: @luaproc412

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Roc Nation's Bobby Fishscale Drops Video For "Blue Cheese”

Florida's Bobby Fishscale stirred up a bidding war before he eventually signed with Roc Nation

OnlineCrates

Maine Laveau - "Bless U"

Miami has a new fast rising rapper in Maine Laveau - check out this new visual for "Bless U" here!

OnlineCrates

Lil Wayne - "Piano Trap & Not Me"

Lil Wayne has an Emergency COVID-19 Broadcast for everyone! Tune In!

OnlineCrates

by

praisealex

The Game - "Welcome Home" ft. Nipsey

Game brings back Nipsey and Kobe for his video to the track, "Welcome Home"

OnlineCrates

by

Nipseyclassuc

Rich The Kid & Young Picc - Ice Water Dripping

“Ice Water Dripping” is high energy track in which Young Picc lays a captivating hook & a flossy verse

AllHipHop Staff

The Lost Boyz "Legacy continues

During the Coronavirus pandemic, the Lost Boyz and ONE RPM have dropped an instant classic titled "Lost Boyz Legacy". The LB legacy definitely continues as Freaky Tah will continue to live on through his super talented son Freaky Kah who got together with Grammy Winning Legend Mr. Cheeks & industry veteran K Chrys to make this amazing project happen.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Mizkei$ha

3oh Black delivers more than pizza in his new visuals for "Drive The Boat!"

If his first track "All Talk" had all of Tik Tok on fire by repeating his bars for memes, 3oh Black's new video "Drive The Boat" is going to make being a pizza delivery man the brand new hot job to get! Don't believe it, just watch!

MC

New York Rapper KNDNESS Releases Trap Banger “MISS ME”

KNDNESS is repping Manhattan with his brand new song MISS ME."

Shirley Ju

Tokyo Jetz Drops Second Installment of Stimulus Package With "No Love Story"

Tokyo Jetz drops some brand new music with her latest track "No Love Story." Take a listen.

AllHipHop Staff

FIFTH Drops Debut Album ‘One Years Old’

FIFTH is repping the Bay Area with his new album "One Years Old."

Shirley Ju