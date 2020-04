Uncle Luke is considered one of the most progressive businessmen in the history of the music business. Check out his story.

Music Industry veteran Jerry Clark recently dropped his latest podcast featuring an interview with Luther "Luke Campbell" Campbell.

Uncle Luke breaks down a variety of topics during the interview with "Storytime With The Legendary Gary" podcast.

Luke touches on his legendary career as an independent label owner, his bankruptcy, the fight for his music and his legendary "check room" much more.