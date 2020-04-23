Lyrica Anderson - "Marriott"

Grammy winner and Love and Hip-Hop Star Lyrica Anderson returns with new music

We all know Lyrica from Love and Hip-Hop Hollywood, but with three studio albums, four EP’s, and countless writing credits, including Chris Brown, Missy Elliot, and Beyoncé, Lyrica has been impacting the music world for over a decade. A

A self-proclaimed triple threat, the Los Angeles-raised singer, songwriter, and producer stepped into a distinct group of the elite after grabbing her first Grammy Award-win, proving that she is more than just word-play savvy; she’s a full-blown superstar.

For this project Lyrica has partnered with RIV Music on her upcoming LP Bad Hair Day, a project that resonates with the deepest of Lyrica’s struggles as an artist and as a person. The album marks her outspoken voice as a woman who has trudged through unstable relationships while maintaining her bravest composure as a mother.

Her voice and vulnerability are on full display in this towering expression of her life story. As her release date looms closer, Lyrica has upped the ante with the release of her Damien Sandoval-directed visual for “Marriott.” Check out the video here and be on the lookout for Bad Hair Day which is slated for release in May 2020.