Maine Laveau - "Bless U"

Miami has a new fast rising rapper in Maine Laveau - check out this new visual for "Bless U" here!

Ok so its been a while since we had new Miami rapper bless the site, so without further ado we have Miami's Maine Laveau. His new single "Bless U" is a bop and for the

Randy Gross directed visual, Laveau laced the Project X-produced track in a pure white Roll Royce with an army of street soldiers. While ripping and running throughout South Beach, Maine Laveau delivers a familiar street-smart rich style that transformed fellow Miami-natives Rick Ross, Trick Daddy and DJ Khaled into the house-hold names they are today. We are def checking for his new music on the way!

On making "Bless U," Laveau said, "The inspiration for this song came from the phrase itself 'BLESS YOU.' When God decides to bless you, she will cause situations to come together in your favor, no matter what others try to do".