AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Malcolm Harvest - "Welcome 2 L.A." (Official Music Video)

AllHipHop Staff

Malcolm Harvest is on a mission to push forward the aesthetic of Black Art and Freedom of Expression

Malcolm Harvest aka "Blvck Jagger" is the culmination of the True Spirit of Rock n Roll. Freedom, Art, Love, and Mystery. Expansion. 

He combines the influences of Rock, Soul, Pop, Hip-Hop, and RnB on the most expansive canvas' in music. On a mission to push forward the aesthetic of Black Art and Freedom of Expression. A quest to reawaken the imagination and hearts of the world has begun. 

1

The Man, The Myth, The Legend. The Experience of "Blvck Jagger". Compton's very own International Rock Star. "The KQingdom Builder"

Find Malcolm Harvest online:

https://linktr.ee/BlvckJvgger 

https://blvckjagger.com 

http://www.pushpower48.com

https://www.malcolmharvest.com

https://twitter.com/blvckjagger

https://www.instagram.com/blvckjagger/

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Blake Yung Releases ‘I’m Fine’ EP And Single "WILDFLOWER"

Blake Yung drops off some music for everyone to enjoy during the pandemic. Check out his new EP "I'm Fine."

Shirley Ju

by

Baby B

Ab-Soul Lets Off Warning Shots With "Dangerookipawaa" Freestyle

This is the first Ab-Soul solo joint since 2016

OnlineCrates

LeVelle- "Why" Video

R&B crooner LeVelle is back at it with the soulful music.

AllHipHop Staff

Blind Baltimore Rapper Jaleel Knight Drops Single "Ain't No Love"

Baltimore native and blind prodigy Jaleel Knight could be Hip-Hop's Stevie Wonder

Shadi Powers

by

Baby B

Chris2pher Returns With Smash Single "Show Yourself"

Chris2pher wants to take fans into a walk in his shoes, a journey of love and vulnerability through his feelings. He goes deep into a melodic expression in his music which in his words he explains dealing with issues in a relationship.

AllHipHop Staff

Dee Mitch-"Team Us" Video

Dee Mitch returns with his latest visual, inspired by 'Queen & Slim'.

AllHipHop Staff

PJ Ramirez - "Blockrunna" Video

PJ Ramirez shows off a nice lifestyle in "Blockrunna' visual.

AllHipHop Staff

Gotti Da Ghost- 'The Awakening'

Over the years, Ghost would master a versatile flow that focused on witty punchlines, complex rhyme schemes and wordplay, along with a unique delivery.

AllHipHop Staff

Salma Slims Drops Heat With New Single "AKA Salma Banks"

Take a listen to emerging rapper Salma Slims, who just dropped some new music with her banger "AKA Salma Banks"

AllHipHop Staff

Skyzoo “We (Used) To Live In Brooklyn, Baby”

Skyzoo Announces New Project ‘The Bluest Note’ Teaming Up With Renowned Jazz Band Dumbo Station

OnlineCrates