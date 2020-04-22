Malcolm Harvest - "Welcome 2 L.A." (Official Music Video)

Malcolm Harvest is on a mission to push forward the aesthetic of Black Art and Freedom of Expression

Malcolm Harvest aka "Blvck Jagger" is the culmination of the True Spirit of Rock n Roll. Freedom, Art, Love, and Mystery. Expansion.

He combines the influences of Rock, Soul, Pop, Hip-Hop, and RnB on the most expansive canvas' in music. On a mission to push forward the aesthetic of Black Art and Freedom of Expression. A quest to reawaken the imagination and hearts of the world has begun.

The Man, The Myth, The Legend. The Experience of "Blvck Jagger". Compton's very own International Rock Star. "The KQingdom Builder"

