AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Malik Ninety Five - "Friend or Foe"

OnlineCrates

Malik Ninety Five, Questions Loyalty on New Track, "Friend or Foe"

We all remember Jay-Z and his "Friend or Foe" track, well now we get a 2020 version of this concept and its emoji flames. In 2019, Malik Ninety Five had the opportunity to produce London rap star AJ Tracey's “Triple S" track, which served as the outro for his self-titled album. Since then Malik has produced for a handful of notable artists, including YK Osiris, Lil Uzi, Casey Veggies, Chase N Cashe, and more, all while dropping his own music. 

In addition to his work with big artists he got a spot opening for Jay Rock's 2018 "Big Redemption Tour" and earned big co-signs from industry veterans like Curren$y. Currently Malik Ninety Five is planning to make some serious noise with his forthcoming project, Tides and Rapture dropping sometime in Spring 2020. Until then tune into this track above and make sure to follow this talented rising act.

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ace Hood Returns with New Single "Big Fish"

Get Ready for Ace Hood's Upcoming Project "Mr. Hood"

OnlineCrates

by

Floridast1

Rucci - "Me N My Drugz"

Inglewood's Rucci returns with another laced track

OnlineCrates

by

Noname

D.Cross x Dave East - "Never Cried"

Dave East Connects with Las Vegas Rapper D.Cross for "Never Cried"

OnlineCrates

IDK Ro - "Perricoco"

IDK Ro runs into Marvel character DEADPOOL for his "Perricoco" video

OnlineCrates

Layla - "Vacation"

Layla Set the Mood For Time With That Special Someone on "Vacation"

OnlineCrates

$toney Delivers An Unorthodox Flow On '$toney's World 2'

412 Representer $toney Continues to Push His Recently Released Sequel Project Titled, $toney's World Vol. 2

OnlineCrates

Roddy Ricch - "The Box"

Roddy Ricch drops the highly anticipated visual for "The Box"!

OnlineCrates

by

Angelislive

UFO Fev & Statik Selektah Drop 'Fresh Air' Album Featuring Termanology and More

Statik Selektah has done it again!

OnlineCrates

Will Metty and Crosstown Beezy Drop "Push It" To Rep Their Hometown

Check out this brand new track from North Carolina rappers Will Metty and Cross Town Beezy.

Shirley Ju

Mexcco - 'TrapBoy' ft. Slim 400, Young Drumma Boy, Swifty Blue

Los Angeles Rapper Mexcco Drops TrapBoy Project and Two New Visuals

OnlineCrates