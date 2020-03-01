Malik Ninety Five - "Friend or Foe"

Malik Ninety Five, Questions Loyalty on New Track, "Friend or Foe"

We all remember Jay-Z and his "Friend or Foe" track, well now we get a 2020 version of this concept and its emoji flames. In 2019, Malik Ninety Five had the opportunity to produce London rap star AJ Tracey's “Triple S" track, which served as the outro for his self-titled album. Since then Malik has produced for a handful of notable artists, including YK Osiris, Lil Uzi, Casey Veggies, Chase N Cashe, and more, all while dropping his own music.

In addition to his work with big artists he got a spot opening for Jay Rock's 2018 "Big Redemption Tour" and earned big co-signs from industry veterans like Curren$y. Currently Malik Ninety Five is planning to make some serious noise with his forthcoming project, Tides and Rapture dropping sometime in Spring 2020. Until then tune into this track above and make sure to follow this talented rising act.