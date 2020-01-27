Malik Rose- "Star" Video

(AllHipHop Music) New Orleans own, Malik Rose, flips a memorable sample into an uptempo banger with "Star!"

The visual shows him alone stunting, which can symbolize his rise in the industry.

Since the beginning of his career, he has always been self-made and promises to remain the same when the fame comes. The clean new visual is a clear indication that the 504 boss is ready to win.

The song has been picking up major steam lately, so the visual should be the start of a great year for Malik Rose.

Check out the video for "Star" below!