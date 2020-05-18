Mardy Price "Where My Check" Ft. Boosie BadAzz

Mardy Price drops relevant track amid pandemic.

(AllHipHop Music) Mardy Price has checked in with a new single "Where My Check" ft. Lil Boosie Badazz.

The duo dropped this banger amidst the current social climate with the COVID-19 pandemic and the financial crisis that followed; so everyone who listens can identify with this track.

Rapping about extended wait times for stimulus checks is not only something that fans can relate to, but is also fun and comical to cut tension and lighten the atmosphere across the nation.

After Mardy heard the beat, he laid down his verses and sent the track to Lil Boosie.

Infamous for securing his bag by any means, Boosie immediately laid down his bars and finalized the administrative work to release the single. Of course he zoomed through that and the single was published within an hour!



"Where My Check" is streaming on all platforms, including iTunes and Spotify, and Mardy Price boasts that the new single doing major numbers in just the first week.

Follow Mardy Price on IG and all social media platforms @Mardy_Price to stay current with promotions, hot new single releases, and his tour schedule, which will commence after the pandemic.

Take a listen to the single below!