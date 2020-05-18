AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Mardy Price "Where My Check" Ft. Boosie BadAzz

AllHipHop Staff

Mardy Price drops relevant track amid pandemic.

(AllHipHop Music) Mardy Price has checked in with a new single "Where My Check" ft. Lil Boosie Badazz. 

The duo dropped this banger amidst the current social climate with the COVID-19 pandemic and the financial crisis that followed; so everyone who listens can identify with this track. 

Rapping about extended wait times for stimulus checks is not only something that fans can relate to, but is also fun and comical to cut tension and lighten the atmosphere across the nation. 

After Mardy heard the beat, he laid down his verses and sent the track to Lil Boosie. 

Infamous for securing his bag by any means, Boosie immediately laid down his bars and finalized the administrative work to release the single. Of course he zoomed through that and the single was published within an hour!


"Where My Check" is streaming on all platforms, including iTunes and Spotify, and Mardy Price boasts that the new single doing major numbers in just the first week. 

Follow Mardy Price on IG and all social media platforms @Mardy_Price to stay current with promotions, hot new single releases, and his tour schedule, which will commence after the pandemic.

Take a listen to the single below!

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saint Cassius Pays Homage To NBA Great Robert Horry!

From Bruno Mars to J. Cole To "Drumline", Saint Cassius is one talent to be looking fore - even in a pandemic!

AllHipHop Staff

Cameron Airborne - "No Cuffing " ft Jackboy (Prod by K.E. on the Track)

Cameron Airborne links up with rising talent Jackboy

OnlineCrates

Migos - "Taco Tuesday"

Get a "Taco Tuesday" cooking lesson from the Migos

OnlineCrates

SpaceGvng Saturn - "Deep In My Thoughts"

Rising St. Louis Artist, SpaceGvng Saturn, Drops New Music Video "Deep In My Thoughts"

OnlineCrates

by

Tiffany7

Ty Bri - "Gimme Sum Money"

Ty Bri follows up her Cardi B co-sign with a sexy new visual

OnlineCrates

Natasha Elise Taps PnB Rock For “Ride Wit Me”

Natasha Elise links with Philly rapper for a new song called "Ride Wit Me."

Shirley Ju

URF TONE Drop First Single & Visual “Something 4 Ya”

URF Tone Releases New Song "Something 4 Ya"

Shirley Ju

by

wikirise

100GrandRoyce - "Prodigal Sun' (Prod. by 183rd)

100GrandRoyce gives fans a gritty performance over 1983rd production

OnlineCrates

Lil Durk - "Doin Too Much"

Lil Durk gives fans a visual from his Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 project

OnlineCrates

Questlove Pays Tribute to Stevie Wonder with DJ Set

Questlove of the Roots suggests a Stevie Wonder holiday in honor of the legendary singer/songwriter

OnlineCrates