AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

MC Eiht Links With Conway The Machine & DJ Premier For “Honcho”; Preps New Album

OnlineCrates

MC Eiht Preps 'Lessons’ Album With Collaborations From DJ Premier, Conway The Machine, Dave East, Havoc, B-Real & Kurupt

Compton originator MC Eiht announced his new album last week, so this week Eiht returned with the visual for “Honcho” which features Conway The Machine & DJ Premier. The last time Eiht linked up with Preemo was on Which Way Iz West, a collaborative album from 2017, but this time we are prepping for his album Lessons which will be released on Sept 18, 2020 and features collaborations with DJ Premier, Conway The Machine, Dave East, Havoc, Talib Kweli, B-Real and Kurupt among others. 

 “I’ve always had a strong connection with the east coast and its artists.  Premier and I have such a great and natural relationship.  I appreciate that I can always hit Preem to chop it up, get a beat or a mix” Eiht commented on his relationship with DJ Premier.  “I have been following the Griselda movement for a while now and Conway has always had my ear.  I reached out to him for “Honcho” and it was automatic.”

“Eiht called me and said he had a song that needed scratches on it, and that Conway had spit a verse.  I was like maaaaan, send that shit” exclaimed DJ Premier.  “Eiht and I have been friends since 1989, so it’s nothing when we reach out to each other.  Conway is a machine.  So street and lyrically skilled with his wordplay.”

“It was an absolute honor to work with the legend.  Eiht is one of my all-time favorite emcees, so it was a no-brainer to connect wit the big homie on “Honcho.” Conway stated. “Preemo coming on the cuts is nothing short of legendary.  I had to be a part of this joint!” 

Eiht burst onto the scene with Compton’s Most Wanted Music To Driveby. Eiht’s follow up solo releases, We Come Strapped, was certified Gold and peaked at #1 on the Billboard charts and his sophomore solo project Death Threatz debuted at #3 on the Billboard Charts.

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pop Smoke - "For The Night" ft. Lil Baby, DaBaby

RIP Pop Smoke! Check out his new music video for "For The Night" with Lil Baby and DaBaby!

OnlineCrates

by

Fernande1z

Juice Crew Hip-Hop Legend Craig G Returns With New Single, "Limelight"

Craig G returns with the lead single, “Limelight,” from his new album, 'The Fragile Ego'

OnlineCrates

Lil Baby Delivers New Visual For His Song "Low Down"

Lil Baby Works his move in a HOT new visual for fans!

OnlineCrates

Classic Williams newest project “Summer Pack 2020

Opening up with the raucous trap influenced single “Droptop” produced by DJ Rawtune; Classic sets the tone for the summer esthetic

AllHipHop Staff

BlizzyBoy LJ Is The Definition Of A Hustler

BlizzyBoy LJ is on the right track for longevity.

AllHipHop Staff

Tyrese Drops “Legendary” & “8:46” Visual For #BlackLivesMatter

Tyrese is putting a message in his music with his latest releases.

Shirley Ju

Fighting for Equality by RZA feat Ghostface Killah

The brand new single produced by The RZA From the Cut Throat City Soundtrack

AllHipHop Staff

Migos And YoungBoy Never Broke Again Flip A Classic 50 Cent Song

The Migos and Young Boy Never Broke Again pay homage to 50 Cent with one!

OnlineCrates

by

NegroPeligro

Trouble Joins Aaria For Sensual "Thug Love" Music Video

Trouble gives rising R&B sensation Aaria a nice co-sign for her single "Thug Love"

OnlineCrates

PREMIERE: Big Mechoo Debuts “Go” Via Kleb Records

D.C. rapper Big Mechoo is blowing up thanks to his latest single "Go," released on Kleb Records!

Shirley Ju