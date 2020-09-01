MC Eiht Links With Conway The Machine & DJ Premier For “Honcho”; Preps New Album

MC Eiht Preps 'Lessons’ Album With Collaborations From DJ Premier, Conway The Machine, Dave East, Havoc, B-Real & Kurupt

Compton originator MC Eiht announced his new album last week, so this week Eiht returned with the visual for “Honcho” which features Conway The Machine & DJ Premier. The last time Eiht linked up with Preemo was on Which Way Iz West, a collaborative album from 2017, but this time we are prepping for his album Lessons which will be released on Sept 18, 2020 and features collaborations with DJ Premier, Conway The Machine, Dave East, Havoc, Talib Kweli, B-Real and Kurupt among others.

“I’ve always had a strong connection with the east coast and its artists. Premier and I have such a great and natural relationship. I appreciate that I can always hit Preem to chop it up, get a beat or a mix” Eiht commented on his relationship with DJ Premier. “I have been following the Griselda movement for a while now and Conway has always had my ear. I reached out to him for “Honcho” and it was automatic.”

“Eiht called me and said he had a song that needed scratches on it, and that Conway had spit a verse. I was like maaaaan, send that shit” exclaimed DJ Premier. “Eiht and I have been friends since 1989, so it’s nothing when we reach out to each other. Conway is a machine. So street and lyrically skilled with his wordplay.”

“It was an absolute honor to work with the legend. Eiht is one of my all-time favorite emcees, so it was a no-brainer to connect wit the big homie on “Honcho.” Conway stated. “Preemo coming on the cuts is nothing short of legendary. I had to be a part of this joint!”

Eiht burst onto the scene with Compton’s Most Wanted Music To Driveby. Eiht’s follow up solo releases, We Come Strapped, was certified Gold and peaked at #1 on the Billboard charts and his sophomore solo project Death Threatz debuted at #3 on the Billboard Charts.