AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Meek Mill - "Otherside of America"

OnlineCrates

Meek Mill continues to shine a like on the "Otherside of America"

In these trying times, Meek Mill is coming to deliver you some REAL heat. No more rapping about cars and drugs, Meek is spitting the real life stories that we need to hear about our communities. That's not to say we can't expect to hear party tracks from Meek, but ever since his release, there has been a real transformation in his lyrical content and the message that he gives out to the youth. If there's one thing that's clear, the way this song starts, you know Donald Trump doesn't have the best interests of Black people in mind. Time for change and we are happy to have Meek help usher that push for change.

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saint Cassius Pays Homage To NBA Great Robert Horry!

From Bruno Mars to J. Cole To "Drumline", Saint Cassius is one talent to be looking fore - even in a pandemic!

AllHipHop Staff

by

Strickland125

Cameron Airborne - "No Cuffing " ft Jackboy (Prod by K.E. on the Track)

Cameron Airborne links up with rising talent Jackboy

OnlineCrates

by

Download Mp3

Migos - "Taco Tuesday"

Get a "Taco Tuesday" cooking lesson from the Migos

OnlineCrates

The Lost Boyz "Legacy continues

During the Coronavirus pandemic, the Lost Boyz and ONE RPM have dropped an instant classic titled "Lost Boyz Legacy". The LB legacy definitely continues as Freaky Tah will continue to live on through his super talented son Freaky Kah who got together with Grammy Winning Legend Mr. Cheeks & industry veteran K Chrys to make this amazing project happen.

AllHipHop Staff

by

RebeccaEFrechette

Moneybagg Yo - "Cold Shoulder "

Moneybagg Yo drops a new visual and shows you how he's living...

OnlineCrates

Terrace Martin ft Denzel Curry, Daylyt, Kamasi Washington, G Perico - "Pig Feet"

Terrace Martin gets Denzel Curry, Daylyt and G Perico for verses on the social justice inspired track, "Pig Feet"

OnlineCrates

Juice WRLD x Trippie Redd - "Tell Me U Luv Me"

Fallen rapper Juice WRLD links with Trippie Redd for the title track to his upcoming album

OnlineCrates

Dizzy Wright - "Police Can't See Me Alive."

Dizzy Wright has something to say to POLICE!

OnlineCrates

Mr. Play Drops UK/US Drill Music Mixtape Masterpiece With M24, Sheff G, Headie One, Pop Smoke, DigDat, Fivio Foreign & More!

Mr. Play lines up M24, Sheff G, Headie One, Pop Smoke, DigDat, Fivio Foreign on one mix.

AllHipHop Staff

Kevin Gates - "Grandmotha Grave"

Kevin Gates is back with a clean visual for his Grandma!

OnlineCrates