Meek Mill - "Otherside of America"

Meek Mill continues to shine a like on the "Otherside of America"

In these trying times, Meek Mill is coming to deliver you some REAL heat. No more rapping about cars and drugs, Meek is spitting the real life stories that we need to hear about our communities. That's not to say we can't expect to hear party tracks from Meek, but ever since his release, there has been a real transformation in his lyrical content and the message that he gives out to the youth. If there's one thing that's clear, the way this song starts, you know Donald Trump doesn't have the best interests of Black people in mind. Time for change and we are happy to have Meek help usher that push for change.