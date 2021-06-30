Meet Himanshu Sharma, Known As James Auster: The Beat Creator Going Viral on TikTok

James Auster is the stage name of the popular beat maker Himanshu Sharma. He creates music in all genres. He stepped into the music industry with his first release, “Lights Off” in January 2021.

Music as an art can have diverse forms. While structural musical compositions have been common among budding artists on social media, only a few choose to think out of the box. James Auster is one such talent who presented something different to the audience creating a good hype on social media platforms. The rising star of the music industry is a popular beat creator and producer. One of his recent releases in May 2021 went viral on TikTok and Instagram making him an overnight music sensation.

James Auster is the stage name of the popular beat maker Himanshu Sharma. He creates music in all genres. He stepped into the music industry with his first release, “Lights Off” in January 2021. Although the beat composition was well-received by the audience, it did not create the expected buzz. Thereafter he went on releasing more compositions till his recent one “Aztac World” became a viral music trend on Instagram and TikTok. Released in May 2021, Aztac World received over 12,000 organic streams across all digital platforms in the U.S. With this kind of hype created in the initial days that too without any promotion is quite commendable.

Aztac World marked James’s entry into the music industry in the truest sense. He always trusted his talent more than anything else to reach his audience. That’s why he never resorted to paid promotions to earn audiences like other aspiring music artists on social media. As his hard work paid off making him a rising music sensation, he took it as an encouragement to create more unique compositions for his audiences.

Currently, James Auster is focused on his upcoming album that is due to be released next year. This is his passion project and he is optimistic to see a positive reaction from his audiences. In addition, he has launched his own record label, JA Records. James Auster is also working on 10 other projects that are lined up for release and distribution soon. To live up to the expectations of his audiences, James Auster wants to present something fresh and exciting with every new release. He has multiple projects lined up for the future as well and so his fans don’t have to wait for long to be enthralled.

James Auster (@xemer.io) has been passionate about music since childhood. He has been gifted with a refined sense of music that eventually turned into his passion. From his early days, he wanted to be unique in his own way. To create something different from what other musicians usually do, he ventured into mixing and mastered it in no time. James Auster was a childhood imagination of Himanshu Sharma which eventually turned into reality with his success.

From his hit singles to JA Records, James Auster has already embarked upon his dream journey and will never look back now. His unique talent has managed to resonate with the mood and feelings of the audience. This is where he has been able to connect with the audience through music. His popularity is only growing with time, giving him a promising start in the highly competitive music industry.

His achievements can be an inspiration to many budding artists. Just how he relied on his talent and not on promotions to rise to fame can be a lesson for many in the future.