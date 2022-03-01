Meet the Next Big Idol in the Music Industry: DJ ALBNAJ

“Getting started is the most challenging part of any journey,” says DJ ALBNAJ. It’s equally one of the most important steps as it lays out your next move and encourages you to move forward.

The music industry is considered one of the most competitive, with new talents coming up every day. This has made it difficult for people to not only penetrate the industry but to establish their spot and have their music heard. However, that has not stopped DJ ALBNAJ from living his passion. In less than five years, DJ ALBNAJ has taken over the music industry, becoming a household name. Here is his incredible story.

According to DJ ALBNAJ, he developed an interest in music at a young age. He recalls he would spend most of his time in his room listening to various songs and mixes growing up, which attracted him to DJing. DJ ALBNAJ started learning about the profession, slowly mixing hip-hop tracks, and with time, he became better and would even perform in front of a larger crowd.

He has played clubs across Asia and Europe and created beats for some of the biggest hip-hop artists across the globe. However, that didn’t go as he expected. Despite making amazing beats and the songs getting over 50M streams, DJ ALBNAJ did not get any shout-outs or credit.

He says that this inspired him to go solo and launch his own brand. DJ ALBNAJ wanted to be known for his music and establish a deeper connection with his audience, giving them exactly what they needed. By doing so, he is also sharing his story with the rest of the world and encouraging others not to give up on their dreams.

“Sometimes it may seem like there is no way out, and you feel like all hope is lost,” says DJ ALBNAJ. Even so, you should never give up. You can always rise again and start over. He adds the importance of not listening to other people’s opinions and believing in your ideas.

When DJ ALBNAJ started his journey, many people thought he wouldn’t make it as the music industry is fiercely competitive. But he didn’t let their opinions dictate his future. He worked smart, remained focused on his goals, and years later, he has become an idol in the music industry. In less than one month after releasing his long-awaited album, Dreamoholic, the EP has gained 1M+ streams, opening more doors for the fast-rising DJ.

He says his goal is to release more music and grow his reach to get his story to as many people as possible in the coming years. DJ ALBNAJ also hopes to perform in many more clubs across Europe, Asia, and the US, showcasing his incredible talent.

“Getting started is the most challenging part of any journey,” says DJ ALBNAJ. It’s equally one of the most important steps as it lays out your next move and encourages you to move forward. But that shouldn’t hold you back, and unless you start the journey, you will never know the outcome. His advice to others in the music industry is to follow your passion, improve your skills and be patient. “Success takes time,” says DJ ALBNAJ. He also adds that it results from hard work, perseverance, and determination.