Megan thee Stallion and Cardi B Splash Our Speakers with "WAP"

Megan thee Stallion and Cardi B combine forces for a MASSIVE new song, "WAP"!!!!

Children, avert your eyes, things are about to get REAL wild up in here. With the heat of the Summer on us and with Cardi B primed for a return, what better for a way to spread love that to deliver her "WAP"? Raunchy, loud, savage and as moody as ever Cardi B and Megan thee Stallion dominate this track with a levels of sexualized aggression that we have yet. This goes beyond Nicki, Foxy, Adina Howard and Lil Kim, this is a whole new level of sex. Lyrically this song is pornographic but is it any different than anything we have heard from male rappers over the past 30-40 years. No. This is how rap goes and now women are taking over. If you're mad ask yourself why in the world you would be mad at women throwing their WAPs around? Again there are levels to this and this content is for certain eyes only. Watch at your own risk this one is HEAT!