Megan thee Stallion and Cardi B Splash Our Speakers with "WAP"

OnlineCrates

Megan thee Stallion and Cardi B combine forces for a MASSIVE new song, "WAP"!!!!

Children, avert your eyes, things are about to get REAL wild up in here. With the heat of the Summer on us and with Cardi B primed for a return, what better for a way to spread love that to deliver her "WAP"? Raunchy, loud, savage and as moody as ever Cardi B and Megan thee Stallion dominate this track with a levels of sexualized aggression that we have yet. This goes beyond Nicki, Foxy, Adina Howard and Lil Kim, this is a whole new level of sex. Lyrically this song is pornographic but is it any different than anything we have heard from male rappers over the past 30-40 years. No. This is how rap goes and now women are taking over. If you're mad ask yourself why in the world you would be mad at women throwing their WAPs around? Again there are levels to this and this content is for certain eyes only. Watch at your own risk this one is HEAT!

Music

Juice Crew Hip-Hop Legend Craig G Returns With New Single, "Limelight"

Craig G returns with the lead single, “Limelight,” from his new album, 'The Fragile Ego'

OnlineCrates

Pop Smoke - "For The Night" ft. Lil Baby, DaBaby

RIP Pop Smoke! Check out his new music video for "For The Night" with Lil Baby and DaBaby!

OnlineCrates

by

Fernande1z

Toronto Femcee Ruthless Delivers Bossy New Music Video for "Upper Echelon"

Rexdale, Toronto rapper Ruthless is a whole lot of heartbreak - watch out fellas!

OnlineCrates

Bobby Fishscale  Signs To Roc Nation; Drops "The Last Re-Up" & Mini Doc

Bobby Fishscale is celebrating a major accomplishment... A new deal with Roc Nation!

Shirley Ju

Atlanta’s Drako Returns with New Single “On My Own”

Drako is back, and he’s ready for his official 2020 introduction with new single "On My Own"

AllHipHop Staff

Bishop the Overseer's "Nation of Immigrants"

Bishop the Overseer fires off a blistering indictment of #45 with his latest single, "Nation of Immigrants."

AllHipHop Staff

Kase 1hunnid Gets Snoop Dogg and Rick Ross for His Track "I Luv My Dawgs"

Snoop and Ross team up with Miami rapper Kase1hunnid

OnlineCrates

by

Noname

Conway the Machine and Method Man Deliver Bitter "Lemon" Single

Conway The Machine Preps‘From King To A GOD’ Ft. Freddie Gibbs, Method Man, Havoc, Lloyd Banks, Dej Loaf, Alc & more...

OnlineCrates

by

$MKingpin

Blueface & Snoop Face Off On the B-Ball Court For "Respect My Cryppin" Visual

Snoop and Blueface ball out on the court with "Respect My Cryppin"

OnlineCrates

Famous Dex - "Couped Out" ft Fivio Foreign

Famous Dex is BACK and by the looks of things he's ready to run it up!

OnlineCrates