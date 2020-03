Megan puts all the record deals aside and drops the video for her song "B.I.T.C.H."

Implementing a lil' bit of Tupac in her game plan, Megan thee Stallion bounces back against Carl Crawford and the 1501 record contract with a new visual this week. While J Prince's name was brought into the mix, there's a lot of rumors swirling around, but one thing is for sure Megan is doing her thing with the videos and new music. Check out her new video above