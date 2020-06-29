Megan Thee Stallion “Girls In The Hood” & “Savage” BET 2020 Performance

Megan Thee Stallion Is A Hot Girl With “Girls In The Hood” & “Savage” Performance

Megan Thee Stallion was not playing around for her performance at the 2020 BET Awards. Even though she's been relatively quiet after her disputed record contract with former MLB player Carl Crawford went viral, Megan has been racking up the numbers with her music and earning a host of accolades including her song "Savage" that features a guest verse from none other than Beyonce. No Beyonce for this performance but we do get a Book of Eli, end of the world OnlyFans type vibe with this visual. One would say it's classy, bougie, ratchet, sassy, moody nasty all in one.