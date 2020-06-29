AllHipHop
Megan Thee Stallion “Girls In The Hood” & “Savage” BET 2020 Performance

OnlineCrates

Megan Thee Stallion Is A Hot Girl With “Girls In The Hood” & “Savage” Performance

Megan Thee Stallion was not playing around for her performance at the 2020 BET Awards. Even though she's been relatively quiet after her disputed record contract with former MLB player Carl Crawford went viral, Megan has been racking up the numbers with her music and earning a host of accolades including her song "Savage" that features a guest verse from none other than Beyonce. No Beyonce for this performance but we do get a Book of Eli, end of the world OnlyFans type vibe with this visual. One would say it's classy, bougie, ratchet, sassy, moody nasty all in one.

Music

YG Disses Police Hard in New Video For "FTP"

YG speaks out against the cops on new song "FTP."

AllHipHop Staff

by

Noname

6LACK ft. Lil Baby - Know My Rights"

6lack and Lil Baby return with some heat for the protesting and sick streets - "Know My Rights"

OnlineCrates

DMV Rapper AUNZ Delivers New Visual For "Midnight Thoughts"

DMV rapper AUNZ delivers poignant bars for his new track "Midnight Thoughts"

OnlineCrates

Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud “Ice Cold/Mrs. Parker”

Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud connect the East and West coasts for some fire visuals!

OnlineCrates

Lil Baby ft. Offset "Hook Up"

Lil Baby and Offset team up for a new visual for their track titled, "Hook Up"

OnlineCrates

Def Drops New Tape "Trap Game SZN"

It’s all a family thing. Def is set on leaving a legacy for his daughter, as well as his nieces and nephews for years to come.

AllHipHop Staff

by

TheChosenOne55

Boosie Badazz & HotBoy Lil Shaq Collab for “We Outside” the Remix

Lil Shaq lyrically delivers verse after verse and provides the infectious hook, while the Baton Rouge native brings his classic Boosie flow

AllHipHop Staff

Miles Morrison - "Take Me Away"

Epic Records Recording Artist Miles Morrison Releases "Take Me Away" Visual

OnlineCrates

by

realest357

DAX & Tech N9ne Release 'Video Game' Style Visual for "Faster"

DAX Finally Gets His Tech N9ne Collab and Drops A CRAZY Visual!!

OnlineCrates

Chicago's Rockstar Rodie Talks Collabs with Future, Money Man and Kevin Gates

Chicago's Rockstar Rodie Drops "Rockstar" Single; Speaks on Collabs with Future, Money Man, Kevin Gates and More

OnlineCrates