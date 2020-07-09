MGM Mike Mike Puts On For the Gulf Coast With 'Stupid Genius'

Gulf Coast rapper MGM Mike Mike recently made it to Shade 45 with DJ Kay Slay

Recently Gulf coast rapper MGM MIKE MIKE dropped his project, Stupid Genius. Emerging from a wide open Hip-Hop scene rapper, MGM MIKE MIKE has broken through with a new take on what's going on in the world today . Having made appearances on Shade45 via Kay-Slay and the Mississippi Gulf Coast Radio - 94.5, MGM MIKE MIKE has roots in the South that run as deep as his music.

"I spent the majority of my life in Mississippi which is different because of racism and just being at the bottom of nearly every statistical category such as education, obesity, teenage pregnancy, wages, etc. So anyone who makes it out, I feel like owes back to tell their story to help the up and coming youngsters make it out," MGM MIKE MIKE said. "My brother set me up with a producer named Heartbeatz, out of Hattiesburg during a time that I was put in the middle of some BS. And I made my first song called Takeover, I created No Sleep Gang (NSG) And the rest is history!"

Inspired by the late Nipsey Hussle, MGM MIKE MIKE maintains a constant connection to the streets. Combining the efforts of different producers like Heartbeatz, First Class Rossy, C-Sick, Richie Hardo, NFL Bigg Boy, Burns Beats and more, MGM MIKE MIKE says this is, "timeless music." Combined with the efforts and work of well known manager and music businessman Smit BDM CEO, MGM MIK MIKE is creating timeless music that will reach the masses.

"This project is timeless music. If you want to hear quality music, no mumble rap, inspiration for the streets...THIS IS IT! I came from nothing like many in our culture and I’m telling my experience to show others the do’s and dont’s. NSG is the business, you don’t wanna be a nemesis!"MGM MIKE MIKE said.