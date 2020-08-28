AllHipHop
Migos And YoungBoy Never Broke Again Flip A Classic 50 Cent Song

OnlineCrates

The Migos and Young Boy Never Broke Again pay homage to 50 Cent with one!

You didn't have to be on the East Coast to love 50 Cent when the original version of this song dropped because 50 Cent was worldwide when he released "Get In My Car" on his album The Massacre. While it isn't every 50 Cent fan's favorite, this album is proving that it has staying power as the Migos and Youngboy Never Broke Again flip a classic and turn something that was old into new HEAT. Check it out as the Migos and YoungBoy Never Broke Again perform "Need It."

