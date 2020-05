Get a "Taco Tuesday" cooking lesson from the Migos

Last week Cinco de Mayo and Taco Tuesday hit on the same week - what are the chances of that? Now we won't go back and look at previous year's calendars, but I can promise you this, none of the other Cinco De Mayo and Taco Tuesdays were quite like this one. Nevertheless, the Migos gave us some heat with their Taco Tuesday visual that is essentially a cooking lesson as the homies flip their words. Check it out above: