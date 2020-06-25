AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Miles Morrison - "Take Me Away"

OnlineCrates

Epic Records Recording Artist Miles Morrison Releases "Take Me Away" Visual

Epic Records/EP Entertainment recording artist Miles Morrison releases a new music video for his song, “Take Me Away.” The HNNBL-produced cut comes from his recently released Hollywoodland EP.  

The Phil Dorling-directed clip finds Morrison dividing a story he created into five parts, with this song being the first part of the series. “I wrote a story about a guy having a nine to five and then one day saving a girl and following her down a rabbit hole of revenge,” said Morrison. “I picked ‘Take Me Away’ to be the first part because the song represents a starting point for me on my journey in Hollywood.”

The song and visual bring together parallels and metaphors of Morrison’s journey through Hollywoodland. Vivid imagery of demise and confines paint the picture of an artist, the 9 to 5 hustle, and the battles of egotism. 

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

YG Disses Police Hard in New Video For "FTP"

YG speaks out against the cops on new song "FTP."

AllHipHop Staff

by

Noname

DAX & Tech N9ne Release 'Video Game' Style Visual for "Faster"

DAX Finally Gets His Tech N9ne Collab and Drops A CRAZY Visual!!

OnlineCrates

Chicago's Rockstar Rodie Talks Collabs with Future, Money Man and Kevin Gates

Chicago's Rockstar Rodie Drops "Rockstar" Single; Speaks on Collabs with Future, Money Man, Kevin Gates and More

OnlineCrates

Veteran Rapper Marchitect Drops New Album "Guns, Germs and Beats"

Rapstar Marchitect is back with a banging new project via Yaheard Records called "Guns Germs and Beats."

AllHipHop Staff

B. Howard - We Are Champions (Official Video) ft. Van Ness Wu

Howard joins the fray with “We Are Champions,” a song meant to amplify, unify and uplift spirits during a time of COVID-19 and rampant government violence.

AllHipHop Staff

Bobby Fishscale Agrees With B. Simone On "No 9 to 5"

Bobby Fishscale is on the rise and the Southern rapper isn't telling letting up.

AllHipHop Staff

Ron Suno Drops “Bussin” ft. Smoove’L Off His ‘Swag Like Mike’ Tape

Ron Suno is of the Brooklyn drill sound,. And now he returns with the brand new song "Bussing."

Shirley Ju

Hillside Budda- “Love Suicide”

Hillside Budda is a young and upcoming artist with a unique Hip Hop style using both conscious and Trap music.

AllHipHop Staff

NewMoney Quez- "Keep Going"

The Atlanta rappers shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

AllHipHop Staff

Dremon Drops Innovative Video For New Song "No Exaggeration"

Dremon is back with a brand new single and video called "No Exaggeration."

AllHipHop Staff