Miracle - "Sooner Than Often" Video

AllHipHop Staff

Miracle returns with the visual for her single "Sooner Than Often."

(AllHipHop Music) Teenage artists are not a rarity in the genre of Hip-Hop but it isn’t often you find a teenage emcee whose lyrical prowess and adult subject matter catches the attention of their older peers. 

Enter Las Vegas-based rapper Miracle. Formerly known as Blu Mira, the 16-year-old emcee has been making waves, carving out her own niche on the west coast music scene. 

Having begun rapping at the age of 14, she first caught national attention by winning Mozzy’s Chill Phillippe Challenge. 

After being accused of not writing her own lyrics, Miracle doubled back and won Mozzy’s challenge once again. Proving doubters wrong with very bar. 

Since then, Miracle has been highlighted by the likes of Lil Baby, Polo G, King Von, Sage The Gemini, and more. 

She even collaborated with accomplished battle MC and 106 & Park freestyle champion Interstate Fatz, who is a fellow Las Vegas native. 

After dropping a few well-received cuts on YouTube, Miracle has taken her talents up another level as she inked a deal with Super Nova Music and unveiled her official debut single “Sooner Than Often.” 

The aggressive-style music video was filmed during the Covid-19 pandemic and finds Miracle and her crew making the streets their own. 

Check out the video and keep an eye out for Miracle as she’s been labeled as one to watch among artists, fans, and critics. 

