Miss Vicky links up with Mistah F.A.B. for a Bay area connection!

Check it out as Miss Vicky grabs Bay Area philanthropist and LEGEND Mistah F.A.B. for her new track "Wit Me." For the video that's directed by Gino Rocks F.A.B. and Vicky chilll in downtown catching vibes around the the bus and subway area. The track is produced by Super Producers Dublin Beats and JMoe. This is a San Francisco - Miss Vicky and Oakland - Mistah F.A.B. connection so tune and and see how it goes down in the Bay.