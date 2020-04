Missy returns with a wild new video to make you move!!

Legendary rapper and entertainer Missy Elliott has returned with a new music video for her song "Cool Off," a perfect dance anthem to get you moving around the house with COVID-19 keeping everyone on lockdown. In typical Misdemeanor fashion, Missy delivers a crazy music video with wild colors and visual effects, showing off her creative eye like we've become accustomed to seeing from her. Check it out above and make sure you get up and dance!