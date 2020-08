Mo3 has been on a tear lately working with Boosie, Kevin Gates and more!

Mo3 got those hooks and he's been in high demand lately as he's been working with a host of artist in Louisiana like Boosie and Kevin Gates to name a few. This track is part of a H$M Music / EMPIRE release and Kevin Gates absolutely blesses this track. While there are stories of "Broken Love" its appears Mo3 is doing pretty good with all the gold and women posted up in the background for their cameo.