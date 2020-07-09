AllHipHop
Moneybagg Yo Addresses A Whole Salon of Hating Women in "Said Sum" Music Video

OnlineCrates

Moneybagg Yo plays the violin with a big stack of money in his new visual for "Said Sum"

It seems like its been a long time since the police in Memphis took it upon themselves to run up in Moneybagg Yo's mixtape release party where they found guns and drugs back in 2016. Since then the rapper has glowed up in ways that the world never knew was possible. From big money shows to his relationship with Megan thee Stallion, all eyes have been on Moneybagg Yo and he's delivered time and time again. Check out his new visual and pay attention to the verbal assault that Moneybagg puts on the game, he's def getting his bars up and advancing with his lyrics, “Came up like Giannis i get bigger bucks.” We can see the growth in his music, no telling where things go from here!

