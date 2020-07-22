Moneybagg Yo and DaBaby "Protect Da Brand" At All Costs In New Music Video

Moneybagg Yo gets into a little bit of acting for his "Protect Da Brand" music video with DaBaby

In business there's not question that you have to protect your brand and the assets you possess. Never has that been more true than in the rap business where your reputation and your brand are everything. Lose your chain, get robbed or get taken advantage of and you brand will take a serious hit. But thats not even an option for Moneybagg Yo in his new visual with Da Baby. If anything the brand is going all the way up and Moneybagg is capturing the minds and thoughts of rap fans everywhere with his surprisingly clever punchlines and wordplay that most Hip-Hop aficionados can even appreciate.