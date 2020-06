Moneybagg Yo drops a new visual and shows you how he's living...

Things get deep for Moneybagg Yo's new visual where he takes you to a nice crib, the golf course and shows you how he living with family while thinking about all the trials and tribulations of being a Black man and a rapper. You can hear the growth in Moneybagg Yo's music, when he's rapping, "sometimes I ask where the love at but that don't mean I'm searching." Seems like Moneybagg has got things figured out!