Montreal's AlienEmoji Racks Up Streams With Latest Single "Maybach"

AlienEmoji is committed to creating an empire all on his own, and on his latest single "Maybach" he rhymes about the car that symbolizes his drive to win! The Montreal singer/rapper made waves with previous release "Lomachenko," a barred-up track that has him in flex mode. But next, AlienEmoji took the money made from "Lomachenko" and used it to create a completely new vibe, the flute-based melodic "Maybach." Click below to listen to this latest drop that's been racking up thousands of streams since its release.

