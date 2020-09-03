Mozzy Drops Ominous "Death Is Callin" Visual; Preps 'Occupational Hazard' Album

Mozzy releases a sinister depiction of his new song "Death Is Callin"

Sacramento recording artist Mozzy is hitting the ignore button to death’s call in new video “Death Is Callin.” The EMPIRE signee returns with his new raw and uncut project Occupational Hazard that is slated for a September 22nd release. For the David Camarena directed visual, Mozzy raps to the camera while bringing to life the realities that many people face who are surrounded by murder, gangs and drug abuse.

This has been a theme throughout his career emphasized with his latest studio album released earlier this year, Beyond Bulletproof. As always Mozzy kicks aggressive facts straight to the streets.With his last project Beyond Bulletproof peaking at # 43 on the Billboard 200 chart, Mozzy is looking to build on his highest charting album to date. Occupational Hazard is available for preorder.