Mozzy - "Unethical & Deceitful"

Mozzy Records and EMPIRE have done it once again. Keeping his foot on their neck Mozzy returns with yet another banger from his project 'Beyond Bulletproof' that's making major waves in the streets. With titles on his project like "Unethical and Deceitful" you already know that this means business for the young Sacramento king. Keep the fans and the streets entertained while also giving them real street knowledge has been the key to Mozzy's success and this visual is no different. Tune in above: